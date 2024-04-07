On April 16, Sonoma County supervisors will take up the thorny topic they’ve been discussing since late February: What to do about DEMA?

The homeless services vendor has been under scrutiny since a Press Democrat investigation last July raised questions about both the billing practices and culture of the for-profit company, which continues caring for some of the county’s most vulnerable people even though its last contract extension ran out on March 31.

Now, county officials must decide DEMA Management and Consulting’s future, as the jobs of the company’s caregivers, nurses and paramedics hang in the balance.

“We as a team do everything we possibly can,” one of those health care workers, who left the company just recently, told The Press Democrat last week.

“It’s the people on site that are working in these conditions that are busting our ass,“ the former employee added. ”It has nothing to do with management. We’re going the extra mile.“

She, like other DEMA employees previously interviewed by The Press Democrat, agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity because she fears retaliation from company CEO and co-founder Michelle Patino.

Potentially complicating matters for county leaders and DEMA employees is a rift between Patino, who staunchly defends DEMA’s work, and the company’s co-founder, who is her spouse. That situation has become public through a message sent to employees, as well as through court and police documents unrelated to the questions about company billings.

Millions of dollars in question

Born amid the chaos of the pandemic, the company went on to bill taxpayers more than $26 million over its first 26 months through no-bid emergency contracts as part of a strategy to keep COVID-19 from running rampant through the county’s homeless population.

On March 26, nearly eight months after the county launched an inquiry into the firm’s billing practices, officials published a report stating DEMA couldn’t account for around 40% of its reviewed billing — an amount that over the past 3.5 years could equate to as much as $11 million, according to the county — because it had not documented the hours of its salaried employees.

The revelation came just five days before the expiration of DEMA’s contract to manage its two remaining homeless housing sites for the county — a managed tent camp off Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa and Mickey Zane Place, the former Hotel Azura off College Avenue, also in Santa Rosa.

County supervisors have had the report, prepared by Santa Rosa-based accounting firm Pisenti and Brinker, since at least late February. They discussed DEMA during three consecutive closed-door meetings before releasing it.

Patino, who has threatened to sue the county over the probe, has rejected its main findings, contending the work of salaried employees was fully accounted for. And DEMA has subsequently made changes to its timekeeping to document those billed hours as required under its county contract, Patino and county officials say.

It’s against this backdrop that county officials are weighing the company’s future.

Hours after the report’s release, a group of county officials that included Health Services Director Tina Rivera, County Administrator Christina Rivera (the two are not related), Auditor-Controller Erick Roeser and Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt met with Press Democrat journalists and Editorial Board members.

In the wake of the report’s findings, “What are your options today?” local businessman and editorial board member Mick Menendez asked those officials.

Ten long seconds passed.

“Anybody?” Menendez said.

Tina Rivera, the health department director, said she was not yet able to say if she would recommend the county part ways with DEMA. The decision had to be approached “carefully and thoughtfully,” she said. She would present options to the board on April 16, she said.

“We have some very vulnerable clients who do need continuity of services. Who can perform this work?” she said. The residents of Mickey Zane Place, in particular, are people who require high levels of medical care, which DEMA provided as a core tenet of its business model.

Patino, the DEMA CEO, in a March 27 interview told The Press Democrat she has not received word from the county about how long her company will continue staffing the two sites. DEMA’s work in Sonoma County provides jobs for around 70 people, Patino said.

She met with county officials on March 19, ahead of the public release of the Pisenti and Brinker report, to discuss the firm’s findings and offer her rebuttal.

Patino told The Press Democrat that during that meeting, which included a forensic accountant she has hired to make the case that her billing can be supported, county officials told them they were not interested in DEMA conducting its own further internal accounting work. On Saturday, Patino said she’ll continue having the accountant do that work regardless.