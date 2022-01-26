What to know about getting free N95 masks from the federal government in Sonoma County

Free N95 masks soon will be available to residents across the country, including here in Sonoma County.

The Biden administration announced last week it was distributing 400 million N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile to community health centers and pharmacies nationwide. Every U.S. resident is eligible to receive up to three masks.

Here is what you should know about the N95 mask distribution locally.

Which pharmacies will have masks available, and when?

Participating pharmacies include Walgreens, CVS, Lucky, Safeway, Costco, Rite-Aid and Walmart, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pharmacies that are participating in the program will display signs at their doors that indicate free masks are available.

Some of the 400 million N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile are starting to arrive at pharmacies across the country. Here's the accompanying flyer and branding from @HHSGov, which includes a QR code link with more information. pic.twitter.com/7NcgOwrcKP — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 24, 2022

In a statement, Walgreens said the first stores would begin offering masks Friday “and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following.”

CVS said that it would offer the free masks at its stores, as well as its pharmacies located inside Target, starting later this week.

“Inventory is expected to begin to arrive at these locations as early as Thursday and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available,” its statement read.

Albertsons Companies, which owns Lucky and Safeway, still is “working to finalize details regarding inventory and distribution,” according to a statement from the company.

What about community health centers?

Only two community health centers in the North Bay are part of the program’s initial rollout, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. Mendocino Community Health Clinic in Ukiah and Marin Community Clinic in Novato are among a hundred centers across the country that will receive masks this week.

La Clinica de La Raza in Oakland is the only other Bay Area location included in the first phase of the program.

How many masks can I receive?

Each person is eligible for up to three free N95 masks, and any additional masks will need to be purchased. Mask availability varies based on location.

Why are N95 masks important?

N95 masks provide the highest level of protection against COVID-19, according to the CDC. The masks are recommended if you are immunocompromised or a senior, when caring for someone with COVID-19, if you frequently interact with the public at work, while using public transportation or are navigating crowded settings.

While cloth masks provide less protection than N95s, the CDC also added that “any mask is better than no mask.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/3fXVVtN.