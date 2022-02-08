Will Sonoma County relax mask rules once state restrictions revert to pre-omicron guidelines?

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she is in discussions with other Bay Area health officials to discuss whether to lift indoor masking restrictions that were triggered by skyrocketing COVID-19 case rates during the omicron-fueled winter surge.

Mase said declining case rates were moving the county “in the right direction,” but virus transmission continues to be widespread in the community.

Mase’s comments came only hours after state health officials on Monday announced that current masking rules, which apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, will be allowed to sunset on Feb. 15.

“We’re discussing next steps now with other Bay Area counties, we’ll know better by that time what direction we’re going,” Mase said.

After Feb. 15, state masking rules will revert to the state’s previous guidance issued Dec. 15, which requires face coverings for unvaccinated individuals in all indoor public settings. Pre-omicron statewide rules also require masking for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in higher risk settings like public transit and congregate living.

Under state law, counties and local jurisdictions can have public health rules that are more strict than the state’s but not more lenient. Mase said county public health staff continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates, and is in consultation with other Bay Area health officials.

Things are really great and optimistic, we’re moving in the right direction,” she said.

State health officials, in a statement Monday, said they’re working with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools. Officials said additional adjustments to the state's policies will be shared in the coming week.

“Omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said in the statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.