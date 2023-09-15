In a video published on Instagram this week, a man in a blazer asks for the hand of a woman in a white dress in marriage. She says yes. They are at an ancient theater in Taormina on the Italian island of Sicily, and the proposal is made in front of a legendary bystander — tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The man in this scene of old-world romance is 41-year-old Dominic Foppoli, the former mayor of Windsor who resigned in May 2021 after being accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment by nine women.

The accusations drew swift political exile and public opprobrium in his hometown. Over time the number of allegations rose to 14, sparking three civil lawsuits and a long-running criminal investigation that the California Attorney General’s Office has now held for over 18 months without any announcement of criminal charges or public updates.

Foppoli’s fiance is reportedly a 26-year-old Italian woman who works in fashion and design.

She posts frequently to Instagram, giving a glimpse into a whirlwind of luxury travel through the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa and the Middle East alongside the disgraced Wine Country politician. When not jet-setting, her posts also depict time spent at the Foppoli family’s thousand-year-old castle, with a hot tub and sweeping views in a mountain valley northeast of Milan.

That lavish lifestyle, paired with the slow pace of the Attorney General Rob Bonta’s criminal investigation, grates on Foppoli’s accusers, an attorney who represents eight of them told The Press Democrat.

“He continues to live this globe trotting life and flaunt it out there while we are waiting patiently for the criminal piece,” attorney Traci Carrillo said. She said she believed the AG’s office continues to work on the case, and referred to a “slow churn of justice.”

The wait is difficult for her clients’ morale, she said. “At least one of my clients is really struggling with this delay,” Carrillo said. “It has really had an impact on her.”

Foppoli is also under investigation by the police department in Reno, Nevada and law enforcement in Montana, as well as by California’s Fair Political Practices Commission over possible campaign finance violations.

So far none of those investigations has resulted in criminal charges, though the status of the Reno investigation was not immediately clear this week. Police there had told The Press Democrat charges were unlikely last December.

Even the FPPC investigation, more than two years later, remains “open,” an agency spokesperson said Thursday.

In a series of text messages to a Press Democrat reporter on Thursday, Foppoli said he has undergone intense scrutiny but so far no agency has charged him with lawbreaking.

“I’ve maintained my innocence this entire time,” Foppoli wrote. “I have been thoroughly investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies. They have exhaustively interviewed everyone who can possibly give them any information along with raiding my home and search through electronic devices … It’s been more than two years and with all of that I have never been charged with a single thing.”

The allegations against Foppoli first broke on April 8, 2021, when The San Francisco Chronicle published detailed allegations from four women. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation. Because one of Foppoli’s accusers, Esther Lemus, was a fellow Windsor City Council member with Foppoli and a prosecutor with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office, the local DA’s office recused itself.

The sheriff’s office passed its investigation to Bonta’s office in March 2022, more than a year and a half ago.

Spokespeople for the attorney general’s office have consistently declined to discuss the scope or status of the investigation.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, no updates to share beyond that,” a representative from the press office who did not share their name wrote in an email on Thursday.

In civil court, Foppoli’s first lawsuit came from seven women represented by Carrillo’s law firm. Though the women are anonymous in the lawsuits, the allegations largely match accounts published by the Chronicle and The Press Democrat.

Farrah Abraham, a reality television star who has accused Foppoli of drugging and raping her in Florida, also sued him in Sonoma County. And in a third lawsuit, an anonymous Montana woman sued him, accusing him of raping her multiple times in 2020 when she was 18 years old.

Foppoli in his text messages Thursday called all those cases “frivolous and deceitful“ and driven by a desire for a settlement payout.