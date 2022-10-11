Santa Rosa City Council appointee Dianna MacDonald, who is running unopposed to retain her seat in District 3, addressed key city issues in a Press Democrat questionnaire ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

MacDonald, who was appointed in February to fill the seat vacated by Jack Tibbetts, seeks to fill the remaining two years of his term in the eastern district, home to nearly 25,700 residents in Rincon Valley, the Skyhawk neighborhood and Oakmont.

The 49-year-old is a fourth generation Sonoma County resident and grew up in Santa Rosa. A former president of the California State PTA, she is vice president of her family’s heating and cooling business.

Hers is one of four seats on the seven-member Santa Rosa council up for grabs in November. Voters will also choose a representative to replace John Sawyer in District 2 and Tom Schwedhelm in District 6 and elect someone in the hotly contested four-way race to represent District 4.

Altogether, nine people are vying for the four seats. The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field, seeking answers on a range of citywide and district-based issues.

The questionnaires, organized by district, are publishing this week in print and online, pressdemocrat.com/election2022.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

MacDonald: In order for developers to want to work with the city, we need to streamline the process for creating affordable housing projects. When delays happen in our process, it deters developers from wanting to work with the city on future projects. I support infill housing and mix-use housing. I am in favor of housing that has access to neighborhood shopping centers. Looking at annexation within the Urban Growth Boundary, I also want to support neighborhoods that need city services. I recently met with two members from the Housing Authority, whom are working on funding for landlords to remodel their current dilapidated buildings, so that buildings can be up to code, safe for families and community members to live in, and rent kept static. We need to also ensure that affordable housing projects are being scattered around the city and not just in one area.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness. What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

MacDonald: Homelessness impacts our quality of life, our businesses, the health and safety of our community members, and the environment. Focus on support for mental health and substance abuse and support services for those that are faced with these circumstances. The InResponse Mental Health Support Team is an example of prioritizing our budget to meet the needs of our community members that are struggling with homelessness. We have reduced the reliance on our police force to handle mental health calls and have sent a more appropriate, skilled mental health professional to deal with non-violent mental health calls. We have been monitoring encampments and removing them when they are reported. The Housing First Strategy includes several services: emergency shelters, day services, rental assistance and safe parking. We are also working to ensure that the city works with local partners to increase housing particularly for community members who have suffered domestic abuse and have small children to care for. We have folks on the streets living in unimaginable circumstances, veterans and families who have housing insecurity or are one pay-check away from losing their home. This is about transforming and addressing the root causes of homelessness and then backing programs that are researched based with our dollars.

City spending

Though the current fiscal year 2022 budget was boosted by robust tax revenue projections and one-time funding, city officials estimate more than a $1 million deficit in future years as some of those one-time funds dry up and the city sees sharp increases in salaries and benefits, among other costs. What areas of the budget would you look at to firm up the city’s financial footing? Where is the city overspending and are there areas that are underfunded?