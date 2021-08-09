In west Sonoma County, residents try to recall 3 school board members

The sunlight was just beginning to recede from the treetops in Forestville on a warm summer evening when Josh Nultemeier headed to quiet Pajaro Lane with a pen and three petition forms.

“Hi there,” Nultemeier said cheerfully each time someone opened their front door July 29. “My name is Josh, and I’m out here collecting signatures for the recall against the board members who voted to close our high school.”

An hour and a half later, having worked his way down the street, Nultemeier headed back to the recall table with eight signatures on each form. Treading back and forth across the street had secured a step toward his and a group of residents’ goal to put three school board members in the West Sonoma County Union High School District up for recall over their votes in March to consolidate El Molino and Analy high schools.

Nultemeier, who has worked for the Forestville Fire Department for 32 years, graduated from El Molino in 1991. He and his wife, Ame, a ‘93 El Molino graduate, are two of many west county residents angry at the school board’s decision last year to move El Molino students to rival Analy, consolidating the two campus communities into one to address a growing budget deficit.

Though formerly Analy and El Molino students will enter school on Aug. 12 incorporated under the temporary shared name of West County High School, these residents are hopeful the consolidation may itself only be transitory, too.

Recalling the three board members who voted in March to advance the consolidation, those advocates say, could give communities along the Russian River whose residents long attended El Molino the opportunity to swap in new trustees who could vote to reverse the consolidation in favor of other budget solutions.

The board members targeted in the recall — Board President Kellie Noe, Vice President Jeanne Fernandes and Trustee Laurie Fadave — say the recall is an expensive and ineffective solution, costing the school district potentially over $100,000 to hold an unscheduled election just months before three seats, including Noe’s and Fernandes’, go up for reelection next November.

Both women said in interviews in early August that they don’t plan on running to keep their positions when their terms expire next fall.

“I will not be rerunning,” Noe said. “I need to focus on my family, focus on my kids and this has been very emotional and hard for all of us.”

Some residents are skeptical, though. Ame Nultemeier said she doesn’t fully believe that the two most senior members of the school board will leave at the end of their terms.

"I do hope that it’s the case that they don’t run,“ she said. ”But at the point in the process that we’re at, our deadline is only three weeks away. So we’re not going to stop.“

The road to recall

Sonoma County voters are already set to vote Sept. 14 on two recalls that have qualified for the ballot: Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

Only 36,035 people, about 12% of the county’s more than 300,000 registered voters, are eligible to weigh in on the recall question against the West Sonoma County Union High School District school board members, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County registrar of voters.

The recall organizers need to gather a minimum of 7,187 valid signatures to get the issue to a ballot, Proto said.

Milan “Mimi” Buttke, a Forestville resident and one of the lead organizers, said the group is aiming to collect closer to 9,000 signatures to ensure they have enough to qualify.

Buttke declined to provide an exact number of signatures collected so far because she said petitions are constantly coming in from sites and residents across the region. But she said the group is “generally at the halfway point.”

“We’re definitely on the road to meeting our goal,” she said.

The group has until Aug. 28 to turn in all collected signatures. After that, Proto’s office has 30 business days to determine how many of them are valid.

If the number of valid signatures meets or exceeds the minimum requirement, certification of the petition would be brought to the school board at its next regular meeting, Proto said.

Within 14 days of that certification, the school board would be required to issue an order of election, which would include setting a date for the election within 88 to 125 days.

All timelines considered, it’s likely that the election would be held sometime in February. That would be approximately a month before most final budget decisions are made, and nine months before the regularly scheduled November election.

To the recall organizers, if they managed to replace the board members with like-minded candidates, that time frame could be critical to achieving their goals. But another motivation exists, Ame Nultemeier said: to let the school board members know the community is dissatisfied with their decisions, and that the voters are willing to do something about it.