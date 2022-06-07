Mixed legacy: Sakaki’s SSU presidency marked by wildfire, pandemic, scandal

One of the ways Judy Sakaki shook things up back in 2016, after being named the seventh president of Sonoma State University, was to move graduation ceremonies indoors, to Weill Hall in the posh Green Music Center.

On May 19, the embattled 69-year old announced that she would not be attending this year’s commencement.

Those bookend vignettes chart the trajectory of a star-crossed presidency that will soon come to a close. Sakaki on Monday announced her imminent resignation, following two months of tumult triggered by reports of sexual harassment against her husband, Patrick McCallum, and her alleged retaliation against Lisa Vollendorf, the former provost who’d filed those complaints.

Her reign began in January 2016, with immense promise and a historic glow. The daughter of parents who spent World War II in a remote Utah internment camp, Sakaki was the first Japanese American woman in the nation to become president of a four-year college or university.

It ends 6 1/2 years later under a cloud of scandal as the university struggles with sagging morale, a critical budget shortfall, rapidly declining enrollment and an identity crisis.

“I love Sonoma State, it’s a really cool school with a lot of great programs,” said Stefan Kiesbye, a novelist who chairs the English department. “But we’re not in a strong position right now. We have a problem telling students across California exactly who we are.”

Ten days after a divided faculty voted in favor of a resolution expressing no confidence in her leadership, and the North Bay’s two state senators called on her to step down, Sakaki emailed graduating students, letting them know she would steer clear of their commencement ceremonies.

“You deserve an uninterrupted celebration of your achievements,” she wrote, “and a total focus on the potential of your bright futures.”

Part of a pattern

Sakaki’s own future was dimmed by her handling of those harassment claims against her husband. One accuser, Kevin Wenrick, former managing director of the Green Music Center, said he’d warned her about McCallum’s behavior as early as 2016.

Sakaki said through a spokesperson she had no recollection of any such warning. McCallum denies “any allegation that I engaged in any wrongful conduct toward anyone.”

This much is beyond debate: The missteps that led to a $600,000 settlement to Vollendorf are part of a pattern, a wider pathology afflicting the California State University as a whole.

Sakaki isn’t to blame for all the school’s current woes. Her presidency can be viewed as a series of Job-like trials, a string of personal and professional misfortunes, most beyond her control: wildfires, smoke, more wildfires; a pandemic that depressed enrollment at many universities, not just Sonoma State.

She chalked up some victories despite those headwinds. Sakaki succeeded in uncoupling the university’s finances from those of the money-siphoning Green Music Center, at once a world-class performing arts center and money pit that cost $145 million.

Sakaki presided over major upgrades to the quality of student life, and overhauled her predecessor’s recruitment philosophy, resulting in a more diverse student body, racially and economically. She also oversaw significant increases in Sonoma State’s graduation rates: SSU now boasts the highest on-time graduation rates for transfer students in the 23-school California State University system.

None of that was enough to save her job. Even as they sympathize with Sakaki for the tribulations she endured, her critics found fault with her response to them.

Lost leadership

After running barefoot for her life in the 2017 Tubbs fire, which torched her Fountaingrove house, Sakaki was still traumatized when she returned to the job.

“I would be too,” said Laura Watt, a former Sonoma State environmental history professor and faculty chair, “after losing everything and nearly dying.”

Sakaki compiled a mixed record, “some highlights and some weak points,” said Watt, who retired from Sonoma State in June 2021 and now lives in Iceland. Watt expressed concern in an April interview with what appeared to her, at times, to be a “rush to judgment” to punish a woman of color, “blaming her and taking her career down for some stupid things her husband may or may not have done.”

Having provided that context, Watt went on: “I do think that there’s been a continuing sense of [Sakaki] being missing in action,” in recent years, of “not having a presence.”

“She kind of lost that leadership presence, and never got it back,” agreed another faculty member, who asked that their name not be used, for fear of retaliation.