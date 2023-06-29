There have been five homicides, four of which police say were gang-related, in Santa Rosa since Jan. 1. The Santa Rosa Police Department is now feeling the pressure to act.

After two Santa Rosa kids were shot and killed in separate acts of gang violence in a recent eight-day span, Police Chief John Cregan redoubled his calls for the return of his department’s Gang Crimes Team, a division disbanded in 2019 over staffing issues.

Cregan said the unit is even more necessary now because of what he describes is an increase in access to illegal firearms and gang activity among local youth.

The former sergeant, who served in and led the gang division years earlier, plans to have the team ― made up of one sergeant and four detectives ― ready before the end of the year.

Its mission will be fourfold: enforcement, prevention, intervention and community education.

Press Democrat staff writer Madison Smalstig spent nearly two hours with Cregan on Tuesday for a deeper conversation regarding local gang activity, his proposal to curb violent crimes and why he believes the team would not be a step back from community policing.

Here is her interview, with answers edited for brevity.

The Press Democrat: You’ve publicly said you want to restart your department’s gang crimes team. Outside of these two recent tragic deaths, what are you seeing that would indicate a need for this team?

Chief John Cregan: There’s this really bad combination of easy access to firearms — right now with these ghost guns — and the glorification of possessing a firearm on social media. They get to “look cool” by posting TikTok videos flashing a ghost gun. Then you have young, 15-year-old kids who are possession of these illegal guns, and when they get in a confrontation there’s more temptation to use it. I think that's why you're seeing an uptick in some of the violence; what used to be a fistfight is now ending up with someone dying from a gunshot wound.

Gang members are resourceful, they know all kinds of ways to display their gang ... participation — ways schoolteachers, parents, even police aren't recognizing. From clothing, shoe laces, symbols — all these represent different things in the gang culture.

The need is not only to have dedicated subject matter experts who are developing gang knowledge, but also gang intelligence that’s going on in the community. So, when these violent crimes occur, they quickly know who the key players are.

We have seven young people now who are under arrest. Their lives are going to be altered forever. How are we able to help these — like a 14-year-old girl who was involved in one of these homicides, how tragic is that? That weighs heavy on me. What can we do earlier in her life to give her resources so she doesn't get involved in a gang lifestyle?

PD: In the time since you began as chief, just about a year ago, how has your department handled gang activity? And how will the revived gangs team operate differently?

Cregan: About a year and a half ago, we created the Special Enforcement Team — it's four officers and one detective — and they interact with a lot of gang members, but they're focused on violence reduction and getting firearms off the street.

Now, we're going to have the Special Enforcement Team focused on street-level enforcement out there in uniform. Then we're going to supplement them with the four gangs detectives with a sergeant. They're going to be like sister units.

I think it's going to be extremely impactful for being able to identify — and I think we're going to see a higher closure rate — of gang crimes that are committed in our city. This team is going to help us to better identify some of those outstanding suspects, locate them, arrest them and lead to successful prosecution.

PD: What was the team like when you were part of it?

Cregan: I think it was extremely effective. When I was in the gang crimes team, we had seven dedicated detectives and one sergeant.

I testified as an expert 26 times in three different Bay Area counties. We lost that when we lost these gang detectives, and so we want to bring that back. Our violent crimes detectives are still extremely knowledgeable on gangs, but without having that dedicated gang crimes team, you just naturally don't have that true expertise.

We used to do a Gang Resistance Education and Training program, a seven-week program where we were interacting with youth in the community, talking to them about the dangers of gang involvement. I'd love to be able to bring back that program.

At the Puerta Villa Apartments on West Ninth Street, one of the more gang-impacted areas at the time, we had a big community barbecue. It was a synergy moment between us and the community. We were showing them the team is here to help support — let's come together to decrease the violence in this community.