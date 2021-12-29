Sonoma County returns to indoor masking for all, revoking exemption for vaccinated people

Sonoma County has joined the rest of California in requiring people to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Wednesday the county announced its revocation of the mask exemption allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in some indoor public settings, including spaces like gyms, offices and churches.

The order will take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m., according to a county press release.

“Increasingly, we are seeing the virus that causes COVID-19 spread among people who are fully vaccinated,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in the release. “The vaccine works. It greatly reduces the chances you will become severely ill or die if you contract the virus, but it won’t stop you from infecting others. If they are immunocompromised or unvaccinated, they could require hospitalization and even die. Wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public settings will help keep you and those around you safe by slowing the transmission of COVID-19.”

Mase is also encouraging people wear surgical mask or the equivalent, as “cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus.”

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties have made similar announcements, in what the press release described as a “coordinated effort to blunt a regional surge in COVID-19 cases.”

On Dec. 15, the California Department of Public Health issued a statewide indoor mask mandate to last until Jan. 15, but allowed counties with existing mask ordinances to retain their local exemptions, the release said.

The number of new daily COVID cases in Sonoma County has increased 15% during the month of December, and break-through cases are at an all-time high, reaching nearly 80 a day, the release said.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected daily in unvaccinated people in Sonoma County has more than tripled since Thanksgiving, from 16.9 per 100,000 residents to 51.9 per 100,000 residents, the highest since late August, according to the release. New daily cases detected among vaccinated residents increased from 6.9 per 100,000 residents to 7.9 per 100,000 residents during the same period.

