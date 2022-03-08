Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office passes portion of Foppoli investigation on to the California Attorney General for review

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives have passed a portion of their investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli to prosecutors from the California Attorney General’s office for review.

The hand off is a chance for attorneys to review the investigation for any potential holes and is “a step closer to finalizing the investigation,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Juan Valencia said Tuesday.

Investigators sent materials to the state prosecutors in mid February, Valencia said, roughly three months after a two-hour search of Foppoli’s Windsor home.

There was no timeline for when the eleven-month investigation might conclude, Valencia said.

A warrant return from the search last November filed with the Sonoma County Superior Court indicated detectives were specifically looking for two images of women they believe are evidence of a felony, one from 2002 and another from 2017.

Thirteen women have publicly accused Foppoli of sexual assault or misconduct.

Begun April 8 amid the widespread public outrage that followed the San Francisco Chronicle’s publication of four sexual assault allegations against the mayor, the investigation is nearing its one-year anniversary. With the exception of the search of Foppoli’s home, the investigation itself has largely stayed out of public view.

The California Attorney General’s Office is overseeing the case. District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused her office after allegations made by Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her. Lemus at the time was a deputy district attorney in Ravitch’s office.

Foppoli defied widespread and nearly universal calls from constituents and local, state and federal lawmakers who demanded his resignation after the allegations came to light. He faced a budding recall effort before he announced, on May 21, that he would step down. He has since floated the possibility of running again for election to the Town Council.

“I’m incredibly relieved to see this investigation wrapping up,” he wrote in a statement on Tuesday about the Sonoma County case. “I have always and continue to stand by my statement that I’m completely innocent of all criminal accusations against me.”

Foppoli resigned after reality TV star Farrah Abraham accused him of sexual assault during an encounter in Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of March 2021. Police there opened a separate investigation.

Foppoli said the Florida investigation had been closed. In a phone interview, Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department stated that the investigation was not closed but was suspended. No charges were filed against Foppoli as a result, Rothrock said.

On Tuesday, Valencia said the Sheriff’s Office did not intend to issue a public announcement when detectives conclude their investigation into the case and hand the completed report to prosecutors. It would then fall to the California AG’s office, which has so far declined to comment on the case, to announce whether charges will be filed, Valencia said.

The AG’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

