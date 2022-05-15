Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
A Native woman disappeared from a North Coast reservation. Now her tribe is called to act:
The Lost Coast, the largest undeveloped stretch of coastline in California, is remote and sparsely populated. It is a place where Indigenous women and girls have always gone missing at alarming rates, though the data has been poorly kept if recorded at all. And family members say investigations are not taken seriously until it’s too late.
Sonoma County gas prices are on the rise again. Is relief in sight?:
April’s reprieve from rising gas prices has ended and North Bay drivers are once again contending with skyrocketing fuel costs. Sonoma County travelers paid an average of $6.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Friday.
‘The only race in town’: Experts, leaders weigh in on contest for Sonoma County sheriff:
Many agree the contest for Sonoma County sheriff is one of the most important races on the June 7 ballot — and among the most significant in recent Sonoma County history. The stakes in this election are higher, and different, than they have been in past sheriff races, community and law enforcement leaders say, as the discourse on policing in Sonoma County has shifted in recent years.
Race for 4th District supervisor hinges on drought, affordability:
Voters from north Santa Rosa to the Sonoma-Mendocino county border are beginning to weigh in on their choice for 4th District supervisor in a race between incumbent James Gore and political newcomer Richard “Andy” Springer.
What’s happening to reduce fire risk in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park?:
The highest threat to the park is likely a neighborhood fire that could spread into it, Santa Rosa’s fire marshal said.