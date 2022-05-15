Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Happy Sunday, Press Democrat readers.

We hope you’re out enjoying the warm weather this weekend.

If you’re hoping to catch up on the most important Sonoma County news, look no further. Here are this weekend’s top local stories.

This weekend’s coverage includes a look at rising gas prices and a preview of two key races in the June election.

Thank you for supporting local journalism and subscribing to The Press Democrat.

The Klamath River flows in to the Pacific Ocean, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

A Native woman disappeared from a North Coast reservation. Now her tribe is called to act:

The Lost Coast, the largest undeveloped stretch of coastline in California, is remote and sparsely populated. It is a place where Indigenous women and girls have always gone missing at alarming rates, though the data has been poorly kept if recorded at all. And family members say investigations are not taken seriously until it’s too late.

Sonoma resident Robert Reuther, left, fuels up at Costco in Santa Rosa, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Chris an employee of Costco, waits for traffic to clear as he helps direct traffic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Sonoma County gas prices are on the rise again. Is relief in sight?:

April’s reprieve from rising gas prices has ended and North Bay drivers are once again contending with skyrocketing fuel costs. Sonoma County travelers paid an average of $6.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Friday.

From left to right, Sonoma County sheriff candidates Eddie Engram, Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds

‘The only race in town’: Experts, leaders weigh in on contest for Sonoma County sheriff:

Many agree the contest for Sonoma County sheriff is one of the most important races on the June 7 ballot — and among the most significant in recent Sonoma County history. The stakes in this election are higher, and different, than they have been in past sheriff races, community and law enforcement leaders say, as the discourse on policing in Sonoma County has shifted in recent years.

Richard "Andy" Springer and James Gore

Race for 4th District supervisor hinges on drought, affordability:

Voters from north Santa Rosa to the Sonoma-Mendocino county border are beginning to weigh in on their choice for 4th District supervisor in a race between incumbent James Gore and political newcomer Richard “Andy” Springer.

A Rincon Valley responded mutual aid to help fight a vegetation fire above Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018

What’s happening to reduce fire risk in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park?:

The highest threat to the park is likely a neighborhood fire that could spread into it, Santa Rosa’s fire marshal said.