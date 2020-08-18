Meet the Women in Conversation speakers

When: Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Host: Amy Gutierrez

Join us at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 17! Amy will be joined by three inspiring local women, Tania Soderman of Sonoma Chicks, Fall Gardening with Duskie Estes, and Deb Rock from Sonoma Hot Sauce. Plus, get tips for cooking in season with Heather Irwin from Sonoma Magazine and Chef Mimo Ahmed, as well as seasonal living presented by Sofia Englund from Sonoma Magazine.

Stay tuned for more information about segments 2 and 3, airing October 15 and November 19

Tania Soderman

After two decades of fast-paced city life and a bustling photography career, Tania Soderman packed up her family and left San Francisco for Sonoma, where she envisioned giving her children a more humble, down-to-earth existence.

In creating this new life for her family, she sought to create a “slice of Norway” by creating a small farm on her 3-acre property in the outskirts of the city of Sonoma. Now her farm has approximately four dozen chickens, along with ducks, quail, rabbits, and geese.

Deb Rock

Deb Rock is a serial entrepreneur, and award-winning urban farmer, master gardener and co-founder of SGGN.org. She has devoted her entire adult life to fighting hunger for herself and others by growing organic produce and connecting community to address food insecurity and social justice issues surrounding immigration and farming.

Deb’s Grandfather immigrated to the United States from Mexico via the Bracero Program* in 1945 and instilled his love of eating chile at every meal to her. She is the eldest daughter of two career military parents who joined the military during the Vietnam war for the opportunity to create a better life for themselves. Her young life as an Army brat shaped her life and created the independent, courageous entrepreneurial spirit that gave her the gumption to move to Sonoma County without knowing a soul after discovering wine country on a solo road trip six years ago.

Deb Rock had a hunch that the peppers she needed to bring her own special hot sauce to market would grow well in Northern California’s Mediterranean Climate and she is now the only Latina Entrepreneur in the United States that is bringing a farm fresh seed to shelf Hot Sauce to market.

Today, Deb Rock is doing the grass roots, boot strapping, grit and glitter work necessary to lay the foundation for a nonprofit to help women and children of migrant workers.

*The Bracero program was Initiated because of farm labor shortages caused by American entry into World War II. This program brought Mexican workers to replace American workers dislocated by the war.

Duskie Estes

Duskie Estes joined Farm to Pantry as the Executive Director after two decades of dedication to ethical sourcing and advocacy for small farmers in her farm-to-table restaurant, ZAZU Kitchen+Farm and her meat company, Black Pig Meat Co. A graduate of Brown University, Estes’s career has included critical acclaim as well as television appearances on Food Network and PBS.

Duskie and her husband, John Stewart, operated ZAZU from 2001 through the spring of 2019, when the restaurant was lost due to the flooding of the Russian River. ZAZU was named a TOP 10 best new restaurant and was listed for multiple years in the San Francisco Chronicle’s TOP 100 restaurants. Estes & Stewart received the Rising Star Chef Awards for Sustainability, Slow Food Snail Awards, and they were crowned King and Queen of Pork at the Grand Cochon at Aspen Food & Wine, making Estes the first woman to earn that title.

No stranger to television, Estes was selected to compete on Food Network’s Next Iron Chef, seasons 3 and 5 and serves as a judge on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games. She and Stewart have been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, as well as numerous PBS shows.

Estes and Stewart have two daughters, Brydie (born 2001) and Mackenzie (born 2002), who inspired the name for their farm, MacBryde Farm. On their farm, they raise rabbits, chickens, ducks, sheep, pigs, and goats.

She is thrilled to take her career back in the direction of fighting food insecurity, especially at the exact time when it is needed most. Gleaning with Farm to Pantry feels like everybody wins. First and foremost it gets the most nutrient rich foods to those who need it. It helps farmers not waste during this food distribution and labor breakdown we are in right now.

Mimo Ahmed

Born and raised in Ethiopia, East Africa, Mimo moved to the United States as an exchange student when she was in high school. Even though the thrill of immigrating to a new place has slowly faded, she finds herself still admiring the beauty of California, especially Sonoma County, with the eye of a tourist. Mimo’s love for food started at a very young age. Her grandmother would give her produce from their family farm and she would constantly dream up new recipes.

The chefs who have made the greatest impression know that their successes depend upon several factors, some of which are inherent; some which are diligently cultivated. Her upbringing in Ethiopia and years of experience in Bay Area professional kitchens have helped her become who she is today. Mimo is sharpening her culinary techniques and becoming a well-rounded pastry chef and successful entrepreneur.