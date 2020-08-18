Meet the hosts of Women in Conversation

Amy Gutierrez

Amy Gutierrez, aka Amy G., is a Bay Area native who has worked in various aspects of the broadcasting industry for more than two decades. She is currently in her 13th season as the San Francisco Giants’ in-game reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and KNTV. During her tenure with the Giants, Amy has earned eight television Emmy awards and three World Series rings. Amy also serves as a contributing reporter for Giants Pre and Post Game Live.

Amy has become well known in the Bay Area covering a variety of teams including the Oakland A's, San Jose Sharks, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, PAC-12 and WCC football and basketball as well as the San Jose SaberCats.

She is the author of Smarty Marty’s Got Game, a best-selling children’s picture book that teaches kids to love the game by learning to keep score and Smarty Marty’s Official Game Day Scorebook, a companion scorebook for baseball fans of all ages. Amy’s first pre-teen chapter book, Smarty Marty Steps Up Her Game, was released in 2018.

A Communications major and graduate of UC Davis, Amy boasts a participatory sports resume that includes softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer. She’s proud to call Petaluma, California her hometown where she currently resides with her husband and two children.

Heather Irwin

Heather Irwin is dining editor for Sonoma Magazine and founder of BiteClub, an irreverent food blog that foists a fork at the local dining scene. The only foods she fears are olives, lima beans and peas. She also runs a non-profit that has served more than 400,000 chef-made meals to Sonoma County residents.

Sofia Englund

Sofia Englund is a Swedish-born writer, editor and film producer. Her cultural interests and concern for social issues have taken her around the world: Stockholm, Paris, London, Barcelona, New York and San Francisco, where she has lent her talents to British think tank The Centre for Social Justice, nonprofit EARTH University, global culture and current affairs publication Port Magazine, and the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce San Francisco/SiliconValley.

Sofia now directs Sonoma Magazine online at sonomamag.com. She also collaborates with filmmaker Joshua Dylan Mellars on film and TV projects, which include Emmy-nominated, arthouse film “Shakespeare in the Shadows,” now airing on PBS stations nationwide. Her most recent co-production,“The Swedish Gardener,” celebrates the return of the victory garden.