Remembering the Sonoma County residents we lost to COVID-19
It’s been over two years since the world first heard of an infectious virus that originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China. Since then, COVID-19 swiftly made its way to the United States, to California and then to Sonoma County where, according to the latest virus information from the county, 478 residents have died.
We asked our readers to share a snapshot of the lives those residents lived and how they will be remembered. The stories below have been submitted from family members and taken from Press Democrat stories.
Marylou Armer, 43, of American Canyon
Detective Marylou Armer, 43, died March 31, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente’s Vallejo Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized, tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in a medically induced coma in the days leading up to her death. The veteran Santa Rosa police officer’s death is marked as the first from the fast-moving disease in a Sonoma County law enforcement agency. Armer was also the first Napa County resident to die from COVID-19.
Armer lived in American Canyon. She had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said in a statement.
“I was so proud of her,” said Deborah Campana, Armer’s childhood friend, “She had a good heart and was a person with strong personal, ethical and moral values, which the department recognized.”
— By Nashelly Chavez from a story published July 8, 2021.
Jose Hermosillo, 66, of Santa Rosa
Jose Hermosillo, 66, died May 3, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 after nearly a week of almost complete isolation at Kaiser Medical Center in Santa Rosa, said his son, also Jose Hermosillo. He had developed pneumonia and ultimately succumbed to acute respiratory distress, according to the sheriff coroner’s office.
He was a beloved friend, father and grandfather. He retired after a nearly four decade career with Fulton Processors, later called Fulton Valley Farm, a longtime Sonoma County chicken slaughterhouse.
“My dad was a hard worker, a great, great man,” Manuel Hermosillo said. “Everybody that knew my dad loved him ... he would have lived a lot longer.”
— By Julie Johnson from a story published July 11, 2020.
Becky Blair, 64, of Santa Rosa
Becky Blair grew up on Leo Drive in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood with her parents, John and Patricia Blair, her two sisters and three brothers.
“She was the typical’ baby of the family,’ one of her older sisters, Michelle Blair-Weeks, said with fondness. ”She was allowed a few more freedoms than the rest of us were.“
She graduated from Santa Rosa High School 1974 and eventually found her footing in the assembly department at Hewlett-Packard in Santa Rosa, operations that eventually shifted over to Agilent Technologies.
She was hospitalized mid-July for an infection and was later diagnosed with COVID-19. She died Aug. 1, 2020, at age 64.
— By Julie Johnson from a story published July 12, 2020.
Virginia Bruno, 94, of Sebastopol
Virginia Bruno, 94, died on Aug, 12, 2020, while in hospice care with declining health and dementia at Primrose Post-Acute skilled nursing facility in Santa Rosa when she contracted COVID-19.
Born in 1926, Virginia Bruno grew up on the Palos Verdes peninsula between Los Angeles and Long Beach at a time when horse pastures and farmland were still signature features of the landscape and abalone were plentiful in the waters off Catalina Island.
She graduated from UC Berkeley and earned advanced degrees in zoology, ecology and library science from the University of Michigan and Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in an era when there were obstacles for women seeking a higher education.
She married Gordon Bruno after the pair met while she taught middle school science. They raised five sons near Silverlake in Los Angeles and then lived in San Luis Obispo before moving to Sebastopol in the 1980s.
