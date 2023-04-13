Santa Rosa police describe scene where toddler’s fentanyl-related death occurred

Evidence of fentanyl was discovered last year in at least two rooms and on multiple surfaces inside the Santa Rosa apartment where a toddler’s death is linked to the deadly opioid, investigators testified Thursday.

Details were disclosed during the preliminary hearing of Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard, who have been charged with murder and child endangerment in the May 9 death of their 15-month-old daughter, Charlotte.

Appearing before Judge Robert LaForge in Sonoma County Superior Court, the couple may learn by Tuesday afternoon if they’ll stand trial.

Both defendants were charged with murder and child endangerment after the Sonoma County Coroner concluded last year Charlotte died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

During Thursday’s hearing, Ryan Hughes, a narcotics detective with the Santa Rosa Police Department, described fentanyl as a fine powder similar to powdered sugar.

In the aftermath of Charlotte’s death, investigators searched the Sonoma Avenue apartment where the family stayed.

Taking the stand Thursday, Hughes described the apartment as messy and in disarray. He added that among the suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, there was “a coating” of powder on a nightstand next to the bed where the parents and child slept.

“It was like someone had sprinkled a powder on the table,” Hughes testified.

He said 2.7 grams of fentanyl was discovered at the apartment, along with burned tinfoil and several tooters or straws ‒ which are both used to smoke the drug.

Tinfoil, Hughes said, was in a plastic bag on the bedroom floor and in a bathroom trash can.

Hughes testified as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal and, “I recognized this was many, many, many times over that.”

The investigation began May 9, moments after Bernard called authorities to tell them she had discovered Charlotte was not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Santa Rosa police Officer Madeline Chanin-Meiers was one of the first officers at the scene last year. She testified that Bernard admitted to using fentanyl.

“She said it was, in fact, fentanyl,” the officer said Thursday. “She said she knew it was dangerous.”

Investigators believe Charlotte ingested the fentanyl by touching it and then possibly put her hands into her mouth or on her eyes.

Both defendants sat silently Thursday beside their attorneys, whose cross-examination of the witnesses mostly revolved around clarification of their statements and the dangers of fentanyl.

Bernard’s attorney, Rahul Balaram, asked if fentanyl users understand lethal exposure could result even after they finish smoking.

“In your experience, do drug users know tooters or foil are just as dangerous?” he asked Hughes.

The detective said he didn’t know.

Experts maintain fentanyl’s toxicity makes it 100 times more powerful than morphine and even a trace amount of it can be deadly.

Bernard and Frostick were arrested the same day their daughter died, but authorities released them days later pending further investigation into Charlotte’s cause of death.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 4 and both defendants were scheduled to appear in court that day.

Frostick showed up and was taken into custody, but Bernard did not.

LaForge said that day he was told Bernard had tested positive for COVID-19. Nevertheless, because he had ordered Bernard to be in court, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Bernard surrendered days later, but officials never specified why she missed the Aug. 4 hearing.

The case brought new attention on a matter that North Bay lawmakers and law enforcement officials have been tackling in recent years.

Fentanyl exposure had been linked to at least one previous death involving a Sonoma County toddler.

In September 2019, fentanyl was blamed for the deaths of Patrick O’Neill, 29, and his 13-month-old son, Liam, who were discovered at their Santa Rosa home on Darek Drive.

Investigators say O’Neill used fentanyl with friends before heading home with his son. His mother, Emily Guillory of Petaluma, said she believes Liam crawled out of bed that night and ingested fentanyl he found on the floor.

Three defendants were held liable for allowing O’Neill access to the opioids, which subsequently took the life of his son.

All three were convicted in federal court.

