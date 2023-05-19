Sorry, Dave Chappelle. San Francisco doesn’t need Batman, and it doesn’t need you

Tony Bennett said it best in his 1962 classic, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

The song chronicles stops in wonderful cities, but ones that aren’t home. And try as he might, the pull of the city is too strong to ignore.

“'I’m going home to my city by the Bay.”

“I left my heart in San Francisco.”

“High on a hill, it calls to me.”

I get you, Tony. And I felt the same way.

While I work in Santa Rosa, the place I call home is 63 miles south in San Francisco — a city whose charms and stories are legendary, but it’s a place that has been negatively depicted in public discourse lately.

Conservative politicians are quick to harp on its liberal policies. CNN recently devoted an entire special last weekend to identifying what’s wrong with the city.

Comedian Dave Chappelle weighed in, asking the audience at a surprise show in San Francisco’s own Nob Hill neighborhood, “What the f**k happened to this place?”

He also said, San Francisco has become a “half ‘Glee,’ half-zombie movie.” Whatever that means.

On Monday, Twitter and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, got in on it, too, when he tweeted, “The disaster that is downtown SF, once bea(u)tiful and thriving, now a derelict zombie apocalypse, is due to the woke mind virus.”

San Francisco has its problems, but the numbers tell a different story than the one the critics want you to hear.

Yes, fashion retailer Anthropologie has left. Nordstom is following close behind with its chief store officer citing “changing dynamics” and an increase in crime as reasons for the luxury store’s departure.

But the truth is, crime is actually down. As is homelessness.

In 2020, San Francisco’s violent crime rate ranked 14th out of 23 cities with populations over 750,000 in the United States, which is lower than New York, Seattle and Dallas, according to reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle.

And homeless numbers dropped 3.5% from 2019 to 2022, according to Point-In-Time Homeless Counts, which is conducted once every two years in order to receive federal funding for homelessness services.

But apparently, San Francisco “needs f***ing Batman,” Chappelle — a native of Washington, D.C., a city with a few flaws of its own — said in his rant.

This assumption was made after he had one dinner in the Tenderloin, a neighborhood that’s always had a tough reputation. The Tenderloin is a gritty hub for the homeless, dive bar enthusiasts and drug users.

Only a tourist would venture into the Tenderloin without knowing what they were getting into.

Goodbye, Gilroy. Hello, SF

Growing up in the rural agricultural town of Gilroy, I knew I wanted out the second I had my chance. I’d make a break for it if it came down to that. In, 2009, I got my chance. I was accepted at San Francisco State where, for four years, I worked toward a degree in journalism.

My reporting assignments sent me covering the family-owned businesses in Noe Valley, city council meetings at San Francisco City Hall, observing the Sit-lie Ordinance at Haight-Ashbury and even a story covering the Tenderloin People’s Garden.

And not once did I turn down an assignment or neighborhood because of its name or reputation. I wanted to know who and what made this city.

In between assignments and classes, I would hang out with friends in Ingleside, go clubbing in South Beach, wander around West Portal and soak up the history of Castro. This city and its people brought diversity, new perspectives, situations and a deeper understanding of what the world looks like.

Santa Rosa isn’t for me

After graduation, my career took me to Baltimore and Asbury Park, N.J., before I found my way back to the Bay Area and landed in Santa Rosa six years ago.

I called Wine Country home for three years, but my time in Santa Rosa felt more like I was standing still.

When people ask how I liked living there, I say it felt like a relationship that was good on paper. It technically worked, but there was this feeling — a disconnect — that continued to grow as I continued to stay.

There’s the exciting food scene, but I’m not a foodie. It’s Wine Country, but I’m not that into wine. Perhaps it was something subconscious that left me wanting to keep Santa Rosa at arm’s length.

What I do know, is that Santa Rosa, while beautiful, is too quiet for me. It’s too slow. There’s no hustle, no bustle. And I desperately needed hustle and bustle in my life. At 31, I’m not quite ready for the simple suburban life.

Five months after I moved to Santa Rosa, the 2017 wildfires roared through Sonoma County. I remember the flames of the Tubbs Fire racing down the massive hills near my Rincon Valley apartment.