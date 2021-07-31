Fourth wave of COVID-19 bringing back restrictions in Sonoma County

Active coronavirus infections in Sonoma County have blown past the 1,400 mark, the most since March 6, with the vast majority of recent cases among unvaccinated residents.

Hospital emergency rooms are once again filled with COVID patients, and administrators are scrambling to staff up to meet the demand as business and political leaders stand on the verge of reimposing mask mandates.

Just last week, 10 cheerleaders from Windsor High School tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from an out-of town camp.

The outbreak came just days after Sonoma County officials confirmed that more than 30 inmates at the county jail have been diagnosed with new infections, and an outbreak at Santa Rosa’s Sam L. Jones Hall homeless shelter infected more than 110 people and has killed at least one person.

Signs of a fourth wave are everywhere, dashing hopes for a return to post-pandemic normalcy.

We’ve been here before, several times, as coronavirus case numbers rise and fall in a pandemic roller coaster ride that doesn’t seem to end. And though we’re all on the ride, officials say it’s much rougher and potentially deadlier for those who have not been vaccinated.

There are now more than 11 new daily cases per 100,000 residents in Sonoma County, up from a low of 2 per 100,000 back in April. Under the state’s old reopening plan, Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county would currently qualify for the most restrictive “purple tier.”

In neighboring Lake County, public health officials have described what is now the state’s most dramatic rate of disease spread — 50 new daily cases per 100,000 residents — as a “house on fire.” In Sonoma County, the rate of transmission has quintupled in the past three months.

“The pandemic is not over and we need everyone to continue mitigation measures,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer. “We’re looking at stronger (pandemic prevention) measures that we’ll likely move toward next week.”

Mase said great strides have been made toward vaccinating eligible residents, but 30% of the county’s population remains either unvaccinated or only partially protected. And the highly transmissible delta strain of the virus is currently raging through that population, sending transmission rates higher, she said.

“When you have a variant that is 60% more transmissible, this is the outcome,” she said.

The response to the growing surge has been widespread. This past week, both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health urged a return to indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status. Some local employers have reinstated mandatory indoor masking for all staff.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered all health care workers to show proof of vaccination or endure constant COVID testing. Three days later, President Joe Biden encouraged some 90 million Americans to get vaccinated, and he ordered federal workers and contractors to do the same.

Biden said federal employees who can’t prove they’ve been vaccinated will be required to mask at work, get tested “one or two times a week,” maintain strict social distance and will not be allowed to travel for work.

The new state and federal guidance and requirements draw the clearest lines yet between two realities, that of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. For those who have received their COVID shots, the risk of infection is greatly reduced, severe illness or hospitalization is almost unheard of and, until recently, masking rules had been relaxed.

For the nearly 100,000 eligible Sonoma County residents who haven’t been inoculated, the rate of infection is five times higher.

“What is happening in America right now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said Thursday. “Last month a study showed that over 99% of COVID-19 deaths have been among the unvaccinated — 99%, this is an American tragedy. People are dying and will die. You don’t have to die.”

During a recent COVID-19 briefing, local health officials pointed out that since June 1, 83% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 100% of COVID positive ICU patients were unvaccinated. Officials said of all the county’s COVID-19 deaths, only two were among vaccinated individuals and each was older than 90.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county's epidemiology team, illustrated these two realities. As of Friday, the virus transmission rate for the unvaccinated was 28.7 cases per 100,000 residents. For the vaccinated it’s 5.6.

Mase, the county health officer, said this is the “best evidence and data to support vaccination … we have five times the number of cases occurring in the unvaccinated population.” She said unvaccinated residents “are hanging out together, they are going to gatherings together, generally they’re (from) the same household and the same friend group.”