Parents file wrongful death suit in Montgomery High School stabbing

The parents of the 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed March 1 during a fight inside a Montgomery High School classroom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing Santa Rosa City Schools, as well as a number of school and district administrators of failing to protect their son.

The 18-page complaint, filed Sept. 12, includes numerous allegations and details about what occurred before and after Jayden Pienta was stabbed. It also contends that a crucial mistake made by school staff likely contributed to the teen’s death.

The complaint, which was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa by Travis Pienta and Misty Lenwell, names the school district, Montgomery High School, Superintendent Anna Trunnell, Montgomery Vice Principal Tyler Ahlborn and former Montgomery Principal Adam Paulson.

Their suit also cites as many as 100 other unidentified defendants, called Does, who are also believed responsible for creating a safe school environment and who failed to do so.

The lawsuit contends Jayden Pienta’s death was preventable and “occurred due to the negligence of the teachers, staff, administrators, superintendent, board members, and other personnel” as well as the named defendants.

Besides accusing school personnel of knowing that Daniel Pulido, the 15-year-old freshman who has been accused of killing Jayden Pienta, had a history of fighting and had been seen with a knife on campus, the suit contends school officials failed to provide prompt medical care to Pienta, who had been stabbed three times.

The suit contends that when emergency medical personnel arrived on scene school staff incorrectly told them Jayden Pienta was 15 years old.

As a result, according to the suit, paramedics did not treat Jayden Pienta with TXA, or tranexamic acide, which prevents excessive blood loss but is not to be used on anyone age 15 or younger.

The lawsuit also alleges that Daniel Pulido was a gang member with a history of misbehavior on campus, but school officials never took appropriate action.

The Press Democrat has reached out to school officials and Daniel Pulido’s attorney about the allegations contained in the lawsuit. They have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Santa Rosa police said Jayden Pienta and another 16-year-old boy walked into an art class that was not theirs and started a fight with Daniel Pulido, who is accused of using a 4- to 5-inch folding knife to stab Pienta once in his chest and twice in his back.

Pienta later died from his wounds at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The other 16-year-old also suffered injuries, but his wounds were not serious.

Police said Pulido ran from the school following the incident but was found by officers in the bed of Santa Rosa Creek about a mile away from the school.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, students across Sonoma County held walkouts demanding better safety measures on campus.

This is a developing story.

