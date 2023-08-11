A group of 17-year-olds with paint brushes gathered at Montgomery High School’s center quad during the last week of their summer vacation to create a racetrack design on their "senior steps."

Painting the steps is just one tradition that each senior class does to make the school their own.

And as they prepare for their last first day of school Wednesday, they and other students across Sonoma County, are nervous and excited. But mostly they’re just hoping for a normal school year.

A Montgomery High School senior paints his parking spot while preparing for the first day of school at the Santa Rosa campus. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Montgomery seniors Xander Newman, Bobby McGovern, Delaney Detrick and Bella Clark said they want to remember their last high school year for energetic football stands, winning their rivalry game against Santa Rosa High School, water balloon fights, favorite classes, watermelon eating contests and eventually, graduation.

They can’t bear the thought of another year overshadowed by wildfires, pandemics, school violence and crumbling facilities.

But the possibility hangs over Newman, Detrick and Clark, who serve as co-officers for Montgomery’s ASB.

“I would rather move on from the past,” Newman said. “If you keep people engaged and positive, it’ll help get rid of the negative stuff.”

But even as students (as well as parents and educators) hope for the best, their past experience is fresh in their minds, whether that be worries about safety and mental health, acclimating to new administrators or dealing with deteriorating school facilities.

“I’ve heard people are scared, and that they don’t feel as safe as they should be at a school.” Bobby McGovern, Montgomery High School student

Safety concerns

As kids take their first steps onto Santa Rosa City Schools’ campuses this year, they will be greeted by a number of changes, especially when it comes to violence prevention.

Last spring, school safety was thrust into the spotlight after a 16-year-old Montgomery student, Jayden Pienta, was fatally stabbed by a classmate during a fight in an art class March 1.

The death spurred school walkouts, listening sessions and board meetings in which community members called for increased adult supervision on campuses, mental health services and restorative justice efforts. Some called for more controversial measures including reinstating school resource officers and installing metal detectors at schools.

Santa Rosa High School students participate in a walkout, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in coordination with other high school and middle schools, in response to violent school incidents including the stabbing death of Jayden Pienta at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell, who led sessions at each high school, said the biggest take-away was the need for more adult presence.

The district has posted 30 new positions, 10 each for restorative specialists, campus supervisors and family engagement facilitators.

Only three have been filled.

“As these positions were approved at the end of June, most staff went on vacation immediately following, so the teams are hard at work now to fill them,” Trunnell said.

Teachers echoed the calls for more adults to support struggling students.

“We have some kids who don't find the classroom to be a safe space for them,” said Jim LaFrance, a Montgomery math teacher and Associated Student Body faculty adviser. “They find it makes them feel stupid, it belittles them, and they do everything in their power to stay out of the classroom.”

Montgomery High School, Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

It’s those kids, who often slip through the cracks, who are noticed by campus supervisors, counselors and restorative specialists that can provide support and create a safer environment, LaFrance said.

But $17.40 an hour is not enough to attract or maintain people in those roles, teachers argue.

Members of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association are concerned that actions to improve safety will not be in place when school opens this week, they said in an email to their members.

“I think there's a real hunger for change and sort of things that will address the systemic problems that preceded a lot of our tragedies and challenges with the pandemic. And I think kids notice when there aren't big changes made.” Simone Harris, English teacher at Montgomery High School

Last year, Interim Principal Laurie Fong requested a school resource officer, which was approved temporarily by the district. It was a temporary solution, Trunnell said, and there will not be one on campus until the district reevaluates.