California Gov. Gavin Newsom has backed an effort to strengthen accountability and oversight over sexual harassment complaints at Cal State University campuses like Sonoma State University, signing legislation Saturday that was first introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd.

Dodd’s bill, SB 808, requires the Cal State Chancellor’s Office, and each of the system’s 23 campuses, to disclose the number of sexual harassment reports they receive each year. It also mandates documentation of how many of those reports resulted in investigations, how long it took the investigations to commence and conclude, and how many investigations triggered hearings and appeals.

The nation’s largest four-year public university system will have to post the annual reports on its website.

“I thank the governor for signing this bill, which will hold administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren’t swept under the rug,” Dodd, D-Napa, who was traveling Monday, said in a prepared statement. “As a grandparent and CSU graduate, I am committed to making sure students feel safe and respected on our campuses. This new law ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen.”

His district includes about a third of Sonoma County, plus all of Napa and Solano counties, most of Yolo and small portions of Sacramento and Contra Costa.

The legislation is a response to chronic mishandling of sexual harassment and assault cases within the Cal State system. Sonoma State was firmly in the center of that storm.

In 2022, The Press Democrat first reported that Cal State had paid $600,000 to a former top administrator to resolve her dispute with the school over claims of retaliation after reporting allegations of sexual harassment by the husband of the school’s president.

Lisa Vollendorf, the former provost, alleged that she had brought complaints by at least two female Sonoma State employees against Patrick McCallum, the husband of Judy Sakaki, who was the university president at the time. According to Vollendorf, Sakaki had buried the claims and retaliated against the provost for raising the alarm — assertions that Sakaki and McCallum have consistently denied.

Within two months of the original story’s publication, students protested, Sakaki lost a no-confidence vote among faculty members, and announced her resignation of the presidency. She and McCallum also separated.

Sakaki’s successor, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, has made it a public goal to improve Sonoma State’s handling of sexual harassment cases.

The school’s Title IX officer and senior director of the Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination, Julie Vivas, pointed to recent strides made on campus. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education.

At orientation this year, Rivas said, SSU offered three separate presentations on Title IX rights, including one that was student-to-student. Three weeks ago, the university launched mandatory training students, similar to requirements it already had for faculty and staff. And Sonoma State is currently is filling a Prevention, Education and Compliance Coordinator to help streamline those processes.

“I’m excited about where we’re going,” Rivas said. “I really do think we are in a time of change. Having completed a year here, and having really taken the time to review what we’ve put in place, we have been able to create a road map to success.”

Meanwhile, a report issued by the State Auditor’s Office in July added to the revelations of problems at the Rohnert Park campus.

The audit reviewed 40 cases of alleged sexual harassment at Sonoma State, San Jose State and Fresno State, along with the Chancellor’s Office, between 2016-2022. Parks wrote that CSU’s sexual harassment policy lacks detailed guidelines; that campuses closed cases without providing adequate rationale; that in cases where investigations were launched, the inquiries were sometimes flawed; and that campuses did not always follow up on discipline.

Data from the Cal State campuses, as broken down in the auditor’s report, revealed that Sonoma State received 43 sexual harassment complaints from 2018-2022. With an enrollment of 7,182 in Fall 2021, that equated to 1 complaint for every 167 students. Among the 23 campuses, only Cal State-Channel Islands and Cal Maritime Academy had higher rates.

Of the 43 complaints at SSU, only seven were investigated.

People throughout the state education system are hoping SB 808 will improve some of those outcomes.