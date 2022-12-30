Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them.

George Eliot

As 2022 concludes, we revisit some of our Sonoma County and North Bay friends, neighbors, colleagues, mentors and personalities who died this year.

To reflect on their lives and stories, on what they brought to our community, might serve to inspire us. It might help also to assure that they are not forgotten.

Carlos Tamayo

Carlos Tamayo was a good son.

And it was of vast benefit to his parents and countless others, among them aficionados of healthier-than-most tacos and burritos, that he was also a driven, gifted businessman.

As a young man with an advanced degree in international business, Tamayo envisioned himself living abroad and carving a niche in global commerce.

Then his dad, Jose Tamayo, went jobless when a railroad eliminated his position. Having long yearned to start a family business, Jose and his wife, Mary, asked eldest son Carlos to help them.

He researched and found that just then, in the mid-1970s, tortilla makers were thriving in California — and a growing town called Santa Rosa didn’t have one.

Carlos Tamayo rewrote his career plans and with his folks opened La Tortilla Factory on Dutton Avenue.

Carlos Tamayo, circa 1984

From modest beginnings, Tamayo and his younger brothers grew the business into America’s No. 1 nationally distributed tortilla maker, and one of Sonoma County’s largest and most community-minded employers. The company introduced legions to more nutritious, lower-fat tortillas.

The modest and genial Tamayo had neighbors who knew he went by Chuck, and he was a good guy, but who had no recollection of him disclosing that he’d dreamed up the Santa Rosa “Mexicattessen” that went national as La Tortilla Factory.

He died July 29 at age 76.

Ann Gray Byrd

Santa Rosa minister, historian and African American community leader Ann Gray Byrd (John Burgess/The Press Democrat file)

The Rev. Ann Gray Byrd, who came of age in the 1950s as one of very few Black people living in Santa Rosa, was for the most part gracious and diplomatic.

But she not if she perceived, for example, that her children were being threatened because of their race, or that she and her demands for equal treatment were about to be yet again patronized.

As much as she revered civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Byrd made clear she was not an “MLK pacifist.”

Byrd would tell you compliant, polite behavior doesn’t work in situations like the one her father, Gilbert Gray, and six other Black men confronted in 1962 at Santa Rosa’s Silver Dollar Saloon.

They walked in on a Sunday afternoon, took seats at the bar and ordered drinks. The barkeeper, accustomed to applying Jim Crow treatment to such patrons, refused to serve them.

Gilbert Gray, who’d cofounded the Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP in 1953, and the others held their ground for a time, then walked out — and filed a lawsuit that persuaded the bar’s owner to change his ways.

Byrd, who worked all her life against racial injustice, died July 7 at 86.

Lucy Kortum

Lucy Kortum (Kortum Family)

Lucy Kortum was forever out of doors and in awe — of a stirring, timeless scene of nature, or a manmade wonder of architecture and craftsmanship.

Kortum was not content to simply hope that the magnificent landscape or edifice would be honored and protected for future generations. She applied her formidable will and intellect and powers of persuasion to assuring that it would happen.

Her participation in the realms of nature conservation and historic preservation, she once said, “Was not only inspiring and important, but it was fun!”

Much of the fun she found in activism derived from the reliable presence and collaboration of Bill Kortum, her late husband and for decades one of Sonoma County’s most prolific and best known environmentalists.

Lucy and Bill Kortum (Family photo)

They’d been married 61 years when Bill Kortum died in December of 2014 at age 87.

Lucy Kortum was still digesting the results and implications of the November elections, still cheering her Golden State Warriors, when she died Nov. 30 at 94.

Brook Tauzer

Brooke Tauzer

Among the many admirers of Santa Rosa Junior College are some who find it astonishing that since the acclaimed school’s founding in 1918, it’s been led by only five presidents — and that Brook Tauzer wasn’t one of them.

Tauzer seemed right at home in the president’s office in 1970. But he was there only temporarily, during the search for a successor to president No. 2, Randolph Newman.

Tauzer had come to SRJC as a social science instructor in 1955, and from the outset did extraordinary things for the institution, its staff and its students.